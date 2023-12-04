Head to Head Review: Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) and Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD)

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) and Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Kenvue and Waldencast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kenvue 10.08% 12.02% 6.36% Waldencast N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kenvue and Waldencast’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kenvue $14.95 billion 2.65 $2.09 billion N/A N/A Waldencast N/A N/A -$14.43 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Kenvue has higher revenue and earnings than Waldencast.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Kenvue and Waldencast, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kenvue 0 6 8 0 2.57 Waldencast 0 1 1 0 2.50

Kenvue currently has a consensus price target of $26.92, indicating a potential upside of 30.10%. Waldencast has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.88%. Given Waldencast’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Waldencast is more favorable than Kenvue.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.3% of Kenvue shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of Waldencast shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Waldencast shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kenvue beats Waldencast on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kenvue

(Get Free Report)

Kenvue Inc. operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands. The Skin Health and Beauty segment provides face and body care, hair care, and sun and other care products under the Neutrogena, Aveeno, and OGX brand names. The Essential Health segment offers oral and baby, women's health, and wound care products under the Listerine, Johnson's, Band-Aid, and Stayfree brands. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Skillman, New Jersey.

About Waldencast

(Get Free Report)

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians. The company also offers clean makeup products under the Milk Makeup brand. It sells its products to dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and other physicians who focuses on aesthetic and therapeutic skincare, including physicians on site at medical spas, through its direct sales force, as well as through distribution partners. The company is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.