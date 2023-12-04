Analysts Set Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Target Price at $20.57

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VET shares. Desjardins raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VET opened at $12.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.48. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $19.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $354.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.12 million. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 40.95%. On average, analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 7.01%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

