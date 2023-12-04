Brokerages Set Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Target Price at $140.00

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

In other Nabors Industries news, Director John P. Kotts sold 4,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total transaction of $622,521.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,787 shares in the company, valued at $598,997.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,570,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 11.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 115,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,221,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares during the period. Pantechnicon Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the third quarter valued at about $15,392,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 33.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,315,000 after buying an additional 43,001 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 25.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NBR opened at $87.31 on Monday. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $83.05 and a twelve month high of $190.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $826.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.15.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($5.20). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $744.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.64 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -10.03 EPS for the current year.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

