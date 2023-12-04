Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

CSIQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Solar in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CSIQ

Canadian Solar Trading Up 4.0 %

CSIQ stock opened at $21.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.20. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $45.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The solar energy provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Canadian Solar will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Solar during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 200.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 1,268.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 958 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 115.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Canadian Solar during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.