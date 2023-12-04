Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) vs. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Head to Head Comparison

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Free Report) and Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Demant A/S and Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Demant A/S N/A N/A N/A Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I N/A -17.33% 1.37%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Demant A/S and Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Demant A/S $2.79 billion 3.29 $294.81 million N/A N/A Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I N/A N/A $19.23 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Demant A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Demant A/S and Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Demant A/S 0 4 4 0 2.50 Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.3% of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Demant A/S has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Demant A/S beats Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S operates as a hearing healthcare and audio technology company in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is involved in the manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, and diagnostic products and services. The Communications segment provides headsets for the professional call centers, office markets, and gaming markets under the EPOS brand name. The company was formerly known as William Demant Holding A/S and changed its name to Demant A/S in March 2019. Demant A/S was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Smørum, Denmark.

About Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I operates as a subsidiary of Anzu SPAC GP I LLC.

