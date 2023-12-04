Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.71.

Several analysts have commented on ESNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Essent Group in a report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

Essent Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Essent Group stock opened at $49.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.93 and a 200-day moving average of $48.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.09. Essent Group has a 1-year low of $36.53 and a 1-year high of $53.66.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.09. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.11% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $296.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.26 million. Research analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.05%.

Insider Activity at Essent Group

In related news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $96,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,233.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essent Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Essent Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Essent Group by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Essent Group by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

