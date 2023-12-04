Brokerages Set ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Price Target at $58.40

Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.40.

Several brokerages have commented on ALE. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ALLETE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of ALLETE from $49.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 921.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE stock opened at $56.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ALLETE has a 1-year low of $49.29 and a 1-year high of $66.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.12 and a 200-day moving average of $56.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.88. ALLETE had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $378.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.72 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ALLETE will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.678 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.88%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

