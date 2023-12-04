European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Receives C$3.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.29.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC reduced their price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Scotiabank upgraded European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cormark dropped their price objective on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.15 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ERE.UN
European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
About European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.