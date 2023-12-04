European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Receives C$3.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.29.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC reduced their price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Scotiabank upgraded European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cormark dropped their price objective on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.15 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

TSE ERE.UN opened at C$2.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$210.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.21. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$2.12 and a 1-year high of C$3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.13, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.59.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

