Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $84.00

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KKR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.29.

Get Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KKR

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR stock opened at $74.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $75.93. The firm has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.60.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $903.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.12 million. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 4.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.78%.

Institutional Trading of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,209,457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192,928 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. during the fourth quarter worth about $258,688,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. during the first quarter worth about $135,437,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. during the first quarter worth about $119,063,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. during the first quarter worth about $104,737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

About Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

(Get Free Report)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.