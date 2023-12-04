TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

THS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $41.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.18 and a 200 day moving average of $46.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.88 and a beta of 0.43. TreeHouse Foods has a 12 month low of $36.11 and a 12 month high of $55.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $863.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc purchased 87,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,910,671.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,883,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,258,639.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 15,386 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares during the period. 99.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

