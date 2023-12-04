Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Receives $34.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rayonier

Rayonier Stock Up 2.5 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the third quarter worth $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 256.7% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 246.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 84.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

RYN stock opened at $31.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.77. Rayonier has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $37.79.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $201.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.63 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rayonier will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 211.12%.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

