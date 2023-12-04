OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of OPENLANE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OPENLANE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of OPENLANE from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Shares of KAR stock opened at $14.87 on Monday. OPENLANE has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.06.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. OPENLANE had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. OPENLANE’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that OPENLANE will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KAR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 107,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OPENLANE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 23,021 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 12,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

