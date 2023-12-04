Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

SFNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Simmons First National from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

Simmons First National stock opened at $16.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.21. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Simmons First National had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $196.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simmons First National will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

In other Simmons First National news, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,730.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 80,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,730.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Shoptaw bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $143,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,562.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at $489,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 9.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 101,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 1.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 96.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 31,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 21,233 shares during the period. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

