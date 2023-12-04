Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PARR. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

Par Pacific stock opened at $34.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Par Pacific has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $37.50.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.12. Par Pacific had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 64.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Research analysts expect that Par Pacific will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 10.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP raised its position in Par Pacific by 413.1% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 129,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 104,040 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Par Pacific in the first quarter worth about $581,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in Par Pacific in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Par Pacific by 34.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 32,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

