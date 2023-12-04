EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Susquehanna

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Susquehanna from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EVTC. TheStreet lowered shares of EVERTEC from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of EVERTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.

EVERTEC Price Performance

NYSE EVTC opened at $38.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.10. EVERTEC has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $42.03.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.42 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 32.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that EVERTEC will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVERTEC

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,289,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,201,000 after buying an additional 85,465 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,558,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,373,000 after buying an additional 58,160 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,554,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,728,000 after buying an additional 87,619 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 0.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,964,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,417,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in EVERTEC by 0.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,119,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,879,000 after purchasing an additional 20,582 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

