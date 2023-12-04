Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NTNX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nutanix from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Nutanix from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nutanix from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.45.

Nutanix Stock Performance

NTNX stock opened at $44.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.82. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $23.34 and a fifty-two week high of $45.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $511.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 8,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $317,522.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,605,105.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO David Sangster sold 136,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $4,789,086.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,799.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 8,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $317,522.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,499 shares in the company, valued at $18,605,105.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,979 shares of company stock valued at $20,114,508 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutanix

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter worth about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter worth about $35,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter worth about $46,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Further Reading

