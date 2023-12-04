Royal Bank of Canada Raises Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $54.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NTNX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Nutanix from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Nutanix from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Nutanix from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Nutanix

Nutanix Trading Up 3.9 %

NTNX opened at $44.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.82. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.68 and a beta of 1.28. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $23.34 and a 12-month high of $45.40.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $511.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Nutanix’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nutanix will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 138,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $4,676,727.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,499 shares in the company, valued at $17,905,546.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO David Sangster sold 45,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $1,543,572.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 203,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,890,819.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 138,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $4,676,727.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,905,546.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 566,979 shares of company stock worth $20,114,508. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutanix

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter worth about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter worth about $35,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.