Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UI. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $207.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. BWS Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $375.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Shares of NYSE UI opened at $117.28 on Friday. Ubiquiti has a 52-week low of $103.00 and a 52-week high of $303.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.10 and a 200-day moving average of $152.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.25.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($1.12). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $463.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.89 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ubiquiti will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is 36.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UI. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 201.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 100.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 294.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 70.1% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 239.3% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

