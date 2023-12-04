Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $103.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $94.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.55.

Shares of DUK opened at $92.64 on Thursday. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.49. The firm has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 261.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

