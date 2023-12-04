Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Raised to Buy at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $72.00 target price on the stock.

REG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Regency Centers from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Regency Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.25.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $63.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.09 and a 200-day moving average of $61.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.17. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $68.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.07%.

Institutional Trading of Regency Centers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,552,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,252,000 after purchasing an additional 425,589 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,807,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,448,000 after acquiring an additional 660,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,011,208,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Regency Centers by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,927,000 after acquiring an additional 890,452 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,330,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,697,000 after purchasing an additional 90,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

