Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Downgraded to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research cut shares of Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. BTIG Research currently has $5.50 price target on the stock.

FTCH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Farfetch from $4.30 to $3.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Farfetch from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Farfetch from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Farfetch currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.31.

FTCH opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $505.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.87. Farfetch has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $8.02.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 33,981,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271,557 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Farfetch by 325.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,018,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,468,000 after acquiring an additional 20,667,505 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Farfetch by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,277,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376,075 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,441,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,126,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,809,000 after purchasing an additional 703,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

