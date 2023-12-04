Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $255.44.

CRM stock opened at $260.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.01. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $263.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Salesforce will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total value of $3,674,207.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,038,471.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,370 shares of company stock valued at $165,344,853 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

