LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LMAT. Barrington Research upped their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.60.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

LMAT stock opened at $53.83 on Thursday. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $68.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.88.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $47.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.58 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 3,057.4% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 373,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,103,000 after purchasing an additional 361,296 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,400,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,278,000 after acquiring an additional 130,881 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 898,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,968,000 after buying an additional 122,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,924,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Further Reading

