GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GEHC

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $69.41 on Thursday. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $87.83. The stock has a market cap of $31.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEHC. Czech National Bank purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $3,750,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $201,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $2,419,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $598,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $102,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.