Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

HAE has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.40.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $84.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.38. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $72.26 and a 12-month high of $95.26.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $318.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.18 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 22.33%. Research analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 65.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 3,963.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

