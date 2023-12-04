Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LVS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.68.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:LVS opened at $46.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $43.77 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the casino operator to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 33.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,317 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 540.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 30,312 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 25,578 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 854,684 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,179,000 after acquiring an additional 17,975 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 35,152 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,245,000. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

