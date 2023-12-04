Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NOG. Northland Securities increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.33.

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $37.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.83. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $43.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.40.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $313.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.98 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 49.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.56%.

In related news, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 7,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $306,406.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,494.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 7,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $306,406.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,494.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James B. Evans sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $25,067.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,015.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,762 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after buying an additional 29,141 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 40.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 32.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 22,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

