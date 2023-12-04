GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) PT Raised to $115.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised GoDaddy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised GoDaddy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.91.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $102.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78 and a beta of 1.04. GoDaddy has a fifty-two week low of $67.43 and a fifty-two week high of $102.39.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 8.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 5,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $365,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 171,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,549,005.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,857 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total value of $258,929.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,475 shares in the company, valued at $7,112,189.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $365,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,549,005.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,817 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,042 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoDaddy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,131,000 after acquiring an additional 107,949 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 23.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,556,000 after buying an additional 2,010,233 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,637,000 after buying an additional 1,973,118 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 9.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,360,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,713,000 after buying an additional 561,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 517.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,311,000 after buying an additional 5,133,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

See Also

