Celestica (NYSE:CLS) PT Raised to $33.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Celestica from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut Celestica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. CIBC lifted their target price on Celestica from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Celestica from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Celestica from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.89.

CLS stock opened at $27.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Celestica has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $28.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.51.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLS. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celestica in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Celestica in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Celestica by 2,775.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

