Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of HRL opened at $31.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.43. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $48.10.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $160,836.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,321.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Pierre M. Lilly acquired 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,161.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,161.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $160,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,321.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hormel Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.