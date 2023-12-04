Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) PT Raised to $53.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on OTEX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Open Text from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. CIBC upped their price objective on Open Text from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Open Text from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.14.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $40.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.11. Open Text has a twelve month low of $27.51 and a twelve month high of $43.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.71.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Open Text had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Open Text will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Open Text by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 70,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Open Text by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Open Text by 1.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Open Text by 82.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Open Text by 12.2% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

