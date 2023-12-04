Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.25.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $60.26 on Thursday. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $51.96 and a fifty-two week high of $98.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.54. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $192.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.03 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 28.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $123,278.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,133 shares in the company, valued at $240,788.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $123,278.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,133 shares in the company, valued at $240,788.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 20,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $1,168,673.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,164.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,683 shares of company stock worth $7,070,921 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 85,429.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,318,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,279,526,000 after purchasing an additional 13,303,111 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,476,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,000,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 12.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,550,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,878,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,930 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,597,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,617,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Recommended Stories

