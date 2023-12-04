StockNews.com Lowers International Paper (NYSE:IP) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial upgraded International Paper from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.89.

International Paper stock opened at $37.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average of $33.41. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $41.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 50.26 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 250.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the third quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2,281.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

