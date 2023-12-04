Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Argo Group International Stock Performance

Shares of ARGO opened at $29.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.77. Argo Group International has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $30.13.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $383.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.90 million. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 11.08% and a negative net margin of 12.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that Argo Group International will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Argo Group International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argo Group International

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Argo Group International by 334.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 50.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 148.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the third quarter worth $115,000.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

