TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) PT Lowered to $12.40 at The Goldman Sachs Group

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.80 to $12.40 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
TDCX has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC raised TDCX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TDCX from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.80 to $7.40 in a research note on Monday, October 30th.
TDCX Stock Up 2.0 %
TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $119.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.47 million. TDCX had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 18.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TDCX will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TDCX
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TDCX by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,253,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,534,000 after buying an additional 958,863 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in TDCX by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,748,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 901,605 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in TDCX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,926,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in TDCX by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 927,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 420,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in TDCX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,771,000. 10.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About TDCX
TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.
