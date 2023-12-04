Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SNOW. Raymond James reduced their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Capital One Financial upgraded Snowflake from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $194.71.

NYSE SNOW opened at $185.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.39 and a beta of 0.96. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $119.27 and a fifty-two week high of $193.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $19,788,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $32,174,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,740 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $2,284,549.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,791,630.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total value of $19,788,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $32,174,396.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,120 shares of company stock worth $37,125,646 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 79.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 24.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 37.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

