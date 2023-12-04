Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $194.71.

Get Snowflake alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Snowflake

Snowflake Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $185.97 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $119.27 and a 12 month high of $193.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a PE ratio of -69.39 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.90.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,478,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at $7,679,236. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total value of $19,788,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $32,174,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,478,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,679,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,120 shares of company stock worth $37,125,646. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 7,500.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 270.0% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 54.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.