Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Service Co. International

Service Co. International Stock Up 0.4 %

SCI stock opened at $61.54 on Thursday. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $52.89 and a twelve month high of $74.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.27 and a 200 day moving average of $61.67.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 3,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $186,412.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $58,514,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 3,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $186,412.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $58,514,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 112,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $6,859,462.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $58,533,715.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,477 shares of company stock worth $9,831,117 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Service Co. International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 282.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Service Co. International by 33.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Service Co. International by 52.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Service Co. International

(Get Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.