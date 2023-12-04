Citigroup Boosts SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $89.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $77.00 to $89.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered SolarEdge Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Johnson Rice lowered SolarEdge Technologies from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $176.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $167.48.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 3.9 %

SEDG stock opened at $82.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $63.25 and a twelve month high of $345.80.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.26). The company had revenue of $725.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.65 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,007,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

