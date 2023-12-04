Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Frontline (NYSE:FRO)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Frontline from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Frontline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Frontline from $18.20 to $21.10 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Shares of Frontline stock opened at $20.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.62. Frontline has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.21.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.10). Frontline had a net margin of 40.09% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The business had revenue of $232.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Frontline will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $562,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,453,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in Frontline by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 146,304 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

