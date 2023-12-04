LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Now Covered by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on LifeMD from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on LifeMD from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get LifeMD alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LifeMD

LifeMD Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of LifeMD stock opened at $7.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.77. LifeMD has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $8.18. The firm has a market cap of $294.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.50.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $38.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.32 million. Analysts forecast that LifeMD will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LifeMD

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the 2nd quarter worth about $565,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in LifeMD by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,070,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 91,306 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in LifeMD by 41.3% in the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 305,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 89,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

About LifeMD

(Get Free Report)

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including urgent and primary care, men's and women's health, and dermatology, chronic care management, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and food and drug administration approved medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and NavaMD, a female-oriented and tele-dermatology brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.