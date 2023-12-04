Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $277.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $252.00 to $277.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $255.44.

Shares of CRM opened at $260.00 on Thursday. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $263.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $252.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.01.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $2,949,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,543,682.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $2,949,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,543,682.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 94,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $23,745,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,262,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 764,370 shares of company stock worth $165,344,853. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

