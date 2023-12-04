Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Get Veradigm alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Veradigm

Veradigm Trading Up 5.7 %

Institutional Trading of Veradigm

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $12.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.80. Veradigm has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $19.77. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 30,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veradigm by 2.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veradigm in the first quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Veradigm by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter.

About Veradigm

(Get Free Report)

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.