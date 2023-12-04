StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBFG opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.49. SB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.73.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 16.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

SB Financial Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a boost from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.14%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,739,000 after purchasing an additional 27,065 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in SB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of SB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $292,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in SB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in SB Financial Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 559,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,061,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

