CIBC Boosts Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$110.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$101.00 to C$110.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

STN has been the topic of several other research reports. Atb Cap Markets raised Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. ATB Capital upgraded Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$90.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Stantec from C$96.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$107.50.

Stantec Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Stantec stock opened at C$101.89 on Thursday. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$63.38 and a 52-week high of C$101.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$90.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$87.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.26 billion. Stantec had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 14.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stantec will post 4.2231405 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

See Also

