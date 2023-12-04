Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) PT Lowered to $42.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Cowen from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.33.

Pure Storage Price Performance

PSTG opened at $33.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.14 and a 200 day moving average of $35.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.48, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $40.50.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.49 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Pure Storage by 98,387.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,091,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,958,000 after purchasing an additional 19,072,361 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,388,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,157,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,883 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP raised its stake in Pure Storage by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 7,261,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489,559 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $90,143,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Pure Storage by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,489 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading

