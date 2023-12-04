QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) PT Raised to $7.00 at Truist Financial

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on QS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.14.

NYSE:QS opened at $6.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 5.01. QuantumScape has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 24.57, a current ratio of 24.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that QuantumScape will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 16,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $100,271.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 793,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,913,015.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 16,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $100,271.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 793,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,913,015.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 45,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $279,564.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 573,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,490.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 313,488 shares of company stock worth $2,030,791. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QS. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in QuantumScape by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 588,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in QuantumScape by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 57,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 21.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 321,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 57,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 1.9% during the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 141,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

