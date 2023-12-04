Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Paysafe from $80.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Paysafe from $13.90 to $13.70 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a sell rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Paysafe from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.96.

NYSE:PSFE opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $655.92 million, a P/E ratio of -15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Paysafe has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $24.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.37.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 15.59% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $396.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paysafe will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Paysafe by 2,225.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Paysafe by 42.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Paysafe by 16.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Paysafe by 501.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

Paysafe Limited provides a payments platform with for merchants and consumers in the entertainment sectors. It enables businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Digital Wallets.

