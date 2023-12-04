Smith & Nephew’s (SN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,500 ($18.95) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,600 ($20.21) to GBX 1,500 ($18.95) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.16) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,248 ($15.76) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,361.60 ($17.20).

SN stock opened at GBX 1,035.50 ($13.08) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5,177.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 981.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,098.12.

In other Smith & Nephew news, insider Deepak Nath sold 1,225 shares of Smith & Nephew stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 988 ($12.48), for a total value of £12,103 ($15,287.36). In other Smith & Nephew news, insider Jeremy (Jez) Maiden acquired 1,000 shares of Smith & Nephew stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,008 ($12.73) per share, for a total transaction of £10,080 ($12,732.10). Also, insider Deepak Nath sold 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 988 ($12.48), for a total value of £12,103 ($15,287.36). 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

