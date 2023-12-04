TELUS (NYSE:TU) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

TU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of TELUS from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get TELUS alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TELUS

TELUS Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of TU stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average of $17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. TELUS has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $21.82. The firm has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.75.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). TELUS had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 263.42%.

Institutional Trading of TELUS

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,694 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 479,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,536,000 after acquiring an additional 291,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. 49.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TELUS

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.